Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $23,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

