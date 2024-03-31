Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 219,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 176,320 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,793,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 86,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,845.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

