Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,664 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $255.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

