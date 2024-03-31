Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Coterra Energy worth $28,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 216,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

