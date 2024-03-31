Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,102 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of PTC worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC by 153.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in PTC by 64.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

