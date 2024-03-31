Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,813 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 150,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

