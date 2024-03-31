Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after buying an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0 %

APH stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.