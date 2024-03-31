Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 24,473 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

