Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.