Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

