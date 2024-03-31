Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EMO opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

