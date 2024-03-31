Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,224,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,474,000 after buying an additional 205,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

