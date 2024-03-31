Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 86,462 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

OMFS opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.