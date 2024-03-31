Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,803 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

