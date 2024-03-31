Raymond James Weighs in on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.