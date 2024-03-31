reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 537,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

reAlpha Tech Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36. reAlpha Tech has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $575.41.

Institutional Trading of reAlpha Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

