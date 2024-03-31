Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 167.37% and a negative net margin of 67.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Reborn Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Reborn Coffee stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Reborn Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

