Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $573.46

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.46 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.52). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 665.50 ($8.41), with a volume of 2,322,277 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 643 ($8.13) to GBX 688 ($8.69) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.48) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.55) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 634.50 ($8.02).

Get Redrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Redrow

Redrow Stock Down 0.4 %

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 646.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.17. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,039.84, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,906.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.25), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($226,359.03). 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.