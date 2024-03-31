Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $573.46

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.46 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.52). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 665.50 ($8.41), with a volume of 2,322,277 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 643 ($8.13) to GBX 688 ($8.69) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.48) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.55) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 634.50 ($8.02).
Get Our Latest Report on Redrow
Redrow Stock Down 0.4 %
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,906.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.25), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($226,359.03). 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.