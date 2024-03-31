Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RF. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of RF opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

