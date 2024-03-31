Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 133,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,813,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 547,085 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

