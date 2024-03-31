Relx (LON:REL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.23) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,300 ($41.70). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.64) to GBX 4,100 ($51.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Company Profile

Shares of REL opened at GBX 3,424 ($43.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,371.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,109.31. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,414 ($30.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,531.81 ($44.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,642.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

