Relx (LON:REL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.23) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,300 ($41.70). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.64) to GBX 4,100 ($51.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
