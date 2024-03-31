Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

