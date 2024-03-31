Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNST. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Renasant alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Trading Up 0.7 %

RNST opened at $31.32 on Friday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.