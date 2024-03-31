Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

