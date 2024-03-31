Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Republic Services stock opened at $191.44 on Friday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

