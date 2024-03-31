Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $489,320.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $489,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,760,603 shares in the company, valued at $367,389,096.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

