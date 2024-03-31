Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430.50 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 426.70 ($5.39). 15,657,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 475 ($6.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 295.25 ($3.73).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,471.38, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.86.

In related news, insider Wendy Mars bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £1,821.18 ($2,301.50). In other news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($986,645.90). Also, insider Wendy Mars purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.18 ($2,301.50). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,648. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.