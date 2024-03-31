Romanian Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Romanian Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.93. Romanian Investment Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 60,100 shares.
Romanian Investment Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Romanian Investment Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Romanian Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romanian Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.