Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 50%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 144,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 177,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

