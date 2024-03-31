Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $560.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $563.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.