RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($10.02) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.02). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.02), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares trading hands.

RPC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 792.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 792.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

About RPC Group

(Get Free Report)

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.