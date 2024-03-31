RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Down 0.3%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 722.80 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 726.80 ($9.18). Approximately 966,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 932,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729.20 ($9.22).

RS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,453.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 757.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 751.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10.

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.