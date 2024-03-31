Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Shares Down 3.1%

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 776,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 704,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.
Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $170.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
