Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Price Performance
Ryder System stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $120.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.
Insider Activity at Ryder System
In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.