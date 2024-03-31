Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $299.63 and last traded at $301.18. 4,892,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,832,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.38.

Specifically, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $660,729.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day moving average of $252.97. The company has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

