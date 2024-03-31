Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $755,781.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $755,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,682,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $722,061.54.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $37.79 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after purchasing an additional 917,389 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

