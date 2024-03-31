Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,348,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after purchasing an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Samsara by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

