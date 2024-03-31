Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 42.4% in March

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Santos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.161 dividend. This is a boost from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

