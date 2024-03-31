Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID opened at $18.54 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $972.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

