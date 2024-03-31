Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MDB opened at $358.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.72 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.