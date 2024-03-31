Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $123.89 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.