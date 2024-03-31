Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $480.73

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.73 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 496.93 ($6.28). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.27), with a volume of 295,754 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £766.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,917.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

In other news, insider Rupert Hogg purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,919.36 ($17,590.50). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

