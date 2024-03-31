Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Cut by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,397 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

