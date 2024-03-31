Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

