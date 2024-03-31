Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

