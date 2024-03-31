Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.25. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Further Reading

