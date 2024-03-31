Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SLGD opened at $0.80 on Friday. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

