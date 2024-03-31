Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS SLGD opened at $0.80 on Friday. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile
