Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Secom Stock Performance

SOMLY opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Secom has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.