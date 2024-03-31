Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of SKHSY stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

