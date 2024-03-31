Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.6 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.04 EPS.

Semtech Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $27.49 on Friday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

